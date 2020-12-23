Lotus Rescue Spreading Happiness Among the Underprivileged Street Children in this Pandemic Organised “Christmas Carnival” from 17th to 25th Dec. 2020

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, 23rd December 2020 : Lotus Rescue, an NGO working for street children organised a Winter Carnival for the unprivileged, from 17th to 25th of December 2020 at it’s homes situated in Creeklane, Jatragachhi, Kolkata, Chanda Village, Tetulia and Panpur-Kakinara. Today the kids of Creeklane home enjoyed the winter carnival showcasing their outstanding talents. They actively participated in Christmas Decoration, Carol Singing and Drama. Speaking about the Christmas Carnival Ruplekha Sinharoy, Founder, Lotus Rescue said, “Life has been monotonous for every individual in this pandemic, the privileged ones can have an access to the different technologies unlike the unprivileged for whom technology has never been the reality, organizing a Christmas carnival has always spread happiness, organizing a carnival in this pandemic will make my children a little more happy and spread a little more joy.”



The nine days long winter carnival started from 17th December and will continue till 25th Dec 2020. The kids of five homes of Lotus Rescue participated in different activities like drawing competition, fancy dress competition, dance, drama performance, christmas decoration etc. and kids enjoyed two movies showcased for them. It was not all about the kids only. For the women, stalls were sponsored where they showcased their handmade products. “The beautiful thing about learning, education, awareness and giving opportunities to underprivileged children and women is our responsibility. It creates a better world. It is Lotus Rescue’s mission to have healthier and a happier tomorrow. So, it’s important to plant the seeds of compassion today”, added the founder.



Lotus Rescue started its journey in 2013 by providing education in order to enhance the lives of the underprivileged children and later by providing platforms to the underprivileged women to utilize their skills, working towards the women empowerment. Under the umbrella of Lotus Rescue almost 500 children are receiving help today. With the vision of education and empowering 100,000 children and women by 2030, today Lotus Rescue has schools in Creeklane, Jatragachi, Chanda Village, Tetulia and Panpur-Kakinara.