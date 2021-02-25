Navigation
Love jihad law in upcoming House session: Rupani at Godhra rally

The Gujarat government will bring in a law on “love jihad” in the forthcoming Assembly session, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Thursday at a rally in Godhra. “It will not be tolerated now that a Hindu girl is being abducted by anybody. By the law on love jihad, the activity of religious conversion of girls by luring them will be checked, ”Rupani said while listing his government initiatives for maintenance of law and order.

The remarks come after Rupani’s deputy Nitin Patel made similar comments at another rally in Ahmedabad.

At the Godhra rally, Rupani also targeted the Congress, saying that the stands exposed as even the Muslims have voted against it — referring to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections where the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won seven seats.

“Muslims too have understood Congress. And in these elections, eight seats (sic) have been won by (Asaduddin) Owaisi’s party in Ahmedabad. Even Muslims now want to get free from Congress because (of its) vote bank politics. (It) saw people as votes and not as human beings, ”the Chief Minister said.

Accusing the Congress of not serving the people during the pandemic, Rupani said a fate similar to the civic poll defeat awaited the party in the elections to the panchayats and nagarpalikas later this month.

