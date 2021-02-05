Navigation
Lovely Mitra and Shawna Khan joined the Trinamool this time. Actress Lovely Mitra and singer Shaona Khan join TMC today in the presence of Bratya Bose
Kolkata Updates

Lovely Mitra and Shawna Khan joined the Trinamool this time. Actress Lovely Mitra and singer Shaona Khan join TMC today in the presence of Bratya Bose | kolkata

2 min read


Shaona and Lovely raised the flag in the presence of Trinamool leaders and actors Bratya Basu and Soham Chakraborty.

#Kolkata: This time Lovely Mitra, the actress of Bangla tele series has joined the Trinamool Congress. He became very popular on television by acting in the serial Jalnupur. On that day he picked up the flag of Trinamool Congress.

Besides, musician and social worker Shaona Khan also joined the Trinamool on this day. She is the daughter of musician Rashid Khan. Shaona and Lovely raised the flag in the presence of Trinamool leaders and actors Bratya Basu and Soham Chakraborty.

On the same day, Bratya Basu said, a lot of young children want to join the grassroots. Especially in the district. Actors and artists of different generations are also raising the grassroots flag. He then spoke about Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, international figures on the peasant movement.

He said some of the central government’s actor celebrities have tweeted against the tweets of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg. But why everyone has the same language in their tweets, this raises the question. In this context, actress Kankana Sensharma raised the question yesterday whether these words are being uttered in any way by intimidating and pressuring the celebrities. Bratya raised the same question.


He said Mamata Banerjee was the only one who had the power to fight against the BJP. That is why Bengali artists are raising the grassroots flag one by one. Apart from Lovely and Shawna, actors Dipankar Dey and Bharat Kal also joined the Trinamool.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta

First published:February 5, 2021, 2:26 PM IST

