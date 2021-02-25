Lucknow Encounter: Court directs police to lodge an FIR

A local court here on Thursday directed Hazratganj police to lodge an FIR into the encounter of history-sheeter Girdhari Vishwakarma alias doctor, who was gunned down in Gomti Nagar area of ​​Lucknow on February 15.

The direction was issued following a petition filed by Vishwakarma’s lawyer Sarvajeet Yadav, who had alleged that he was killed in a conspiracy. A native of Varanasi, Vishwakarma was in a three-day police custody when the death took place.

Vishwakarma was the prime accused in the murder case of Ajit Singh, who was shot dead in Lucknow last month.

Yadav’s lawyer Adesh Kumar Singh said, “Sarvajeet Yadav has sought direction from court to lodge an FIR against Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjiv Suman, Vibhuti Khand SHO Chandra Shekhar Singh and other policemen involved in the encounter. On Thursday, the court allowed Sarvajeet’s application and directed Hazratganj police to lodge an FIR into the matter. ”

SHO Singh is also the investigating officer of Ajit Singh’s murder case.

Yadav moved the court after UP DGP, Commissioner of Lucknow and Vibhuti Khand SHO did not acknowledge his petition seeking direction to lodge a case into the encounter.

Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station, Shyam Babu Shukla said, “We have not received any court order yet.”

Police said Vishwakarma was a history-sheeter with 17 cases against him in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mau. Vishwakarma was named in the murder case of Ajit Singh.

According to police, they had obtained Vishwakarma’s three-day police remand that ended on February 15. Around 2.30 am on the same day, Lucknow Police took Vishwakarma to Vibhuti Khand for recovery of weapon allegedly used in Ajit Singh’s murder. When Vishwakarma was being brought down from the vehicle, he hit police sub-inspector Akhtar Usmani, police said, adding Vishwakarma took Usmani’s service pistol and ran. While trying to escape, Vishwakarma opened fire again and a bullet hit senior sub-inspector Anil Kumar Singh’s shoulder, police said. In reply, police also fired in which Vishwakarma got injured.

After firing stopped, police reached close to Girdhari and found him injured. Policemen took him to the hospital where he died during treatment, they added.

Police added that Vishwakarma was earlier arrested in Delhi in the arms Act case and on February 10, he was brought to Lucknow on a production warrant. The Lucknow Police later moved a local court and obtained his three-day police custody.