Petition in Madras HC seeks Netaji’s image on the currency : Court asks Government to consider the matter
National News

A petition was recently filed before the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Government to print the image of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Indian currency. The Bench of Justice M. M. Sundresh observed that, “Though we are of the view that prayer as sought for cannot be granted, one cannot ignore the great sacrifice made by the great leader and the persons, who served along with him.

His contribution towards the Indian Freedom movement is unparallel” So, while disposing off the matter, the Court asked the Centre to consider the petitioner’s request. The petition was filed by Sh. K. K. Ramesh.

 

(Source link)

