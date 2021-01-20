Madrid Blast : At least Three Dead and Several Injured

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 20th, 2021: A huge explosion rocked the Madrid city, the capital of Spain on Wednesday. Reportedly, The blast occurred from a suspected gas leak on Toledo Street causing a massive damage with the collapse of top four or five storeys of the residential building in the heart of La Latina neighbourhood and debris littered over the street.

One Reuters reporter witness this destructive scene with smoke coming out of the building and rescue workers evacuating more than 50 elderly people from a nursing home next-door to the building in Caile de Toledo. Although no injuries have been reported among the residents.

“It seems there was a gas explosion in the building,” the city Mayor Jose Luis Martinez- Almeida told the reporters at the scene initially stating the death of two people in the blast.

Images and footage shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from the six-story building which housed local priests and rubble scattered in the street. Emergency crews could be seen aiding several people on the ground in a video aired by Spanish public broadcaster. No immediate death news were reported initially. In a tweet, it was stated by the Madrid regional emergency service said that the rescue teams , firefighters and police were working in a central area of the Spanish capital following the explosion.

Government representative Jose Manuel Franco told Spain’s public television that the blast occurred as a team of workmen were repairing the building’s boiler eventually confirming the assumed reason. The blast happened shortly before 3 pm local time as gas workers were repairing a boiler at the back of the building in the central Puerta de Toledo area of Madrid.

An 85-year-old woman passer-by and two men were killed while a third man who had been working on the boiler was missing, Spanish media reported, leaving the trail behind that the toll could rise. According to officials, one of the seriously injured was taken to the hospital immediately.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” said the 24-year-old Madrid resident Leire Reparaz to The Associated Press when she was heading to her home near the Puerta de Toledo, a local landmark.

“I was just leaving a nearby clinic when I heard a very big explosion, it was so big I thought it was a bomb,” Valentin Moreno, a 48-year-old salesman told AFP.

“Unfortunately we are mourning the death of several people in the explosion on Calle Toledo,” tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, offering his condolences to the families of the dead and the injured.

Lola Lopez Bravo was having lunch with her six-year-old son in their nearby home when the blast occurred, bringing down the wall in her apartment.

“We were eating, suddenly we heard a noise and the wall in front of us started falling on top of us,” the 44-year-old told AFP.