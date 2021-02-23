Mahahrashtra CM issues directives on staggering Mantralaya office hours

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday instructed the state administration to draw up a plan immediately on how the office hours of the state secretariat can be adjusted in two shifts and how many departments can function at full capacity through work from home.

Thackeray issued the instructions to the state Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar at the gazetted officers’ meeting at Varsha residence.

Last week, Thackeray, at the meeting of the NITI Aayog, had said the Center should bring a policy on working hours beyond the conventional 10 am to 5 pm office hours.

“So, we should take an initiative and start a new culture. We will see how this new method works out, in which the work will be carried out at full capacity and the risk of corona (virus spread) will be less, ”Thackeray said Tuesday.

The CM also directed the state administration to take appropriate action on the entry restrictions on outsiders in Mantralaya within a day or two. He also asked the Chief Secretary to draw up a plan for vaccination of all officers and employees of Mantralaya as frontline warriors.