Navigation
Maharashtra Budget session should be of 4 weeks: Fadnavis
National News

Maharashtra Budget session should be of 4 weeks: Fadnavis

2 min read


The BJP on Thursday demanded the Maharashtra Budget session to be extended to at least four weeks. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is using the pandemic as an excuse to hurriedly wind up the Budget session within two weeks. ”

The 2021-22 Budget session will commence on March 1. As per the secretariat records, the Budget session is held over four to five weeks, compared to two to three weeks of winter and monsoon sessions.

Curtailing the state budget session would deprive the elected members of raising important public matters on the floor of the House, Fadnavis said. He asked, “If full-fledged Budget session can take place in Parliament, why not in Maharashtra?”

On Pooja Chavan’s suicide case, Fadnavis said: “The government is clearly trying to cover up the suicide to shield the culprits.

He added, “A 22-year-old girl from Banjara community ends life in Pune. There are 12 audio clips where Pooja’s state of mind is evident. The reports from Yavatmal hospital have brought new facts to the fore. Yet the state government is unmoved. Police are under pressure from the government. This raises doubts over a fair trial. ”

“If questions are raised about a cabinet minister, the chief minister should exercise his authority and suspend him from the cabinet. It would facilitate free trial, ”Fadnavis said.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: