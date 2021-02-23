Maharashtra Congress passes resolution on reconstituting development boards

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday passed resolutions for the immediate reconstitution of statutory development boards in its parliamentary board committee meeting. The party also reiterated its complete support in giving reservation to Maratha and Muslim communities, without touching reservation for any other communities.

It was also decided that a decision on forging alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies – Shiv Sena and NCP – for local bodies polls will be taken in consultation with the local units of the party. The Congress’s resolution demanding the reconstitution of the statutory development boards comes almost ten months after the expiry of its term in April 2020. The MVA government has not yet taken a decision in this regard.

The parliamentary board committee meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole in the presence of party state incharge HK Patil. Senior Congress leaders such as ministers Babasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde were also present at the meeting.