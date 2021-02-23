Navigation
Maharashtra Congress passes resolution on reconstituting development boards
National News

Maharashtra Congress passes resolution on reconstituting development boards

1 min read


The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday passed resolutions for the immediate reconstitution of statutory development boards in its parliamentary board committee meeting. The party also reiterated its complete support in giving reservation to Maratha and Muslim communities, without touching reservation for any other communities.

It was also decided that a decision on forging alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies – Shiv Sena and NCP – for local bodies polls will be taken in consultation with the local units of the party. The Congress’s resolution demanding the reconstitution of the statutory development boards comes almost ten months after the expiry of its term in April 2020. The MVA government has not yet taken a decision in this regard.

The parliamentary board committee meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole in the presence of party state incharge HK Patil. Senior Congress leaders such as ministers Babasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde were also present at the meeting.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates Sports

Women Empowerment in the field of Cricket: TCL Women Cricket Season 2

3 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
%d bloggers like this: