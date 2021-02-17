maharashtra-farmer-buys-helicopter-worth-rs-30-crore-to-sell-milk, Maharashtra farmers buy 30 crore helicopters to sell milk | national

He bought a helicopter worth Tk 30 crore to sell milk. The current entrepreneur also plans to build a helipad.

#Mumbai: If the dream is an irresistible flight in the distant sky, what if the dream is to overcome all obstacles and reach the desired goal? Janardhan Bhoir, a farmer from Maharashtra, proved how to save that dream and make it a success. He used to sell milk to feed his stomach. But due to his tireless work, he has taken the business to such a level that this time he bought a helicopter worth Tk 30 crore to sell milk. The current entrepreneur also plans to build a helipad.

According to a report in TimesNow, Janardhan farmed in his early life. Later started milk business. And that is what leads him to the desired goal. He started working as a builder in the dairy business. Now the scope of his business has grown. He has to travel to different parts of the country for work. He often traveled from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat to various states. But many of these places do not have airports. So it takes a lot of time. And plans to buy a helicopter to overcome that problem. He decided that from now on he would take the business forward by relying on the wings of the helicopter. Whatever you think is work. The resident of Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra bought the helicopter in consultation with friends.

The trial run of the helicopter has recently taken place in the village of Bhair. Starting from the village panchayat, he has also taken other villagers by helicopter. If all goes well, Janardan Babu will get a helicopter on September 15. He is also planning to build a helipad next to his house. “I have 2.5 acres of land where helipads and other necessary infrastructure will be built for helicopters,” he said. Besides, he is also making pilot room and technician room. According to some reports, Janardhan Bhair has assets worth around Rs 100 crore. Besides milk business, he also has several warehouses in Viwandi area. There is a lot of income from there. Incidentally, a similar incident happened last year. The eighties couple rented a helicopter to go to their grandson’s wedding. Corona, a former Kerala IRTS officer and his wife, made the decision to avoid traffic jams. However, the purchase of Janardhan Bhair’s helicopter from Maharashtra was an example to others!

