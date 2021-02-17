Maharashtra government says no to lockdown yes to strict measures, Maharashtra upward coroner graph, issued strict ban national

On Tuesday, however, the Maharashtra government made it clear that there would be no lockdown but some new restrictions would be imposed.

#Mumbai: The number of corona cases has started increasing again in Maharashtra Since then, questions have arisen in everyone’s mind as to whether a lockdown will be issued again to control the situation On Tuesday, however, the Maharashtra government made it clear that there would be no lockdown but some new restrictions would be imposed.

State Health Minister Rajesh Toppe said there would be no complete lockdown However, some districts need special surveillance The government has repeatedly appealed to the people of the state to comply with the Corona Restrictions As the number of corona cases has been declining in the last few days, most people have started breaking the rules. Many people are not wearing masks And because of this the danger is increasing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “If people do not comply with the ban, they may be forced to issue a lockdown.”

Targeted testing will be started in the affected areas If you do not wear a mask and do not follow the rules of Corona, you may have to pay a fine State residents have to comply with Covid SOPs Containment zone will be created Hotels, wedding houses must comply with the Covid Protocol If people do not wear masks at the wedding house, the license of the wedding house will be canceled

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 17, 2021, 8:58 AM IST

