Maharashtra: State board exams for classes 12, 10 to begin on Apr 23, 29
Maharashtra: State board exams for classes 12, 10 to begin on Apr 23, 29

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the timetable for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations on Friday. Offline board exams for classes 12 and 10 will begin on April 23 and April 29, respectively.

As per the schedule, HSC exams will commence on April 23 and continue till May 21, while SSC exams will start from April 29 and continue till May 20. Over 30 lakh students across the state are expected to appear for the exams.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, parents as well as teachers had demanded that the MSBSHSE consider conducting the exams in an online mode. However, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that it was presently not possible to conduct the exams in such a format.

While authorities are yet to divulge details regarding how social distancing norms will be maintained at the exam centers, sources said that there are indications that the exams will be conducted in two shifts.

