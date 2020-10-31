Mahindra First Choice Wheels launches 50 new state-of-the-art franchise stores across India

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), India’s leading multi-brand pre-owned cars retailer, launched 50 new state-of-the-art franchise stores across Tier I/II/III cities of India. With the addition of these new stores, MFCWL cements its market leadership in the organized used car segment. Despite a slowdown in the economy due to the ongoing pandemic, MFCWL has continued to grow and expand its store network on the back of demand from customers who want to own private vehicles vis-a-vis using public transport because of health and safety concerns. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu are some of the states that have added new MFCWL stores.

“Used cars, with their attractive pricing and good quality, remain a viable alternative for a large section of customers looking to purchase a car, especially in a challenging economic environment. Thistrend is a lot more, predominant in Tier II/III India which is why we are expanding our footprints rapidly to the remotest of cities,” said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

Over the years, MFCWL has built an organized eco-system in the highly unorganized pre-owned cars sector, creating a circle of trust and transparency among franchisees, customers, dealers and institutional clients. All franchise owners have access to technology, training, software, branding and marketing.

“We are delighted to associate with and operate the MFCWL franchise in Rajarhat, Kolkata. Customers can now be assured of quality Mahindra certified vehicles, assurance via warranty on these cars and top of the line after sales support,” said Mrs. Geeta Menon, owner of Adyah motors.

Consumers from Kolkata can now fulfil their dream of buying a pre-owned vehicle from Adyah Motors.

Each of the new MFCWL stores will offer used-car buying and selling, 118-point inspection report, warranty on Mahindra Certified used cars, easy finance and hassle-free RTO transfer, among others.

To further allay any hygiene and sanitization concerns, MFCWL will provide a sanitation kit with each car sold at its stores containing two face masks, a pair of gloves, car disinfection spray and a hand sanitizer along with a step-by-step manual on the process to be followed to sanitize the vehicle.

For associating with Mahindra First Choice Wheels, log on to:

https://www.mahindrafirstchoice.com/

You can also call 1800-419-4800