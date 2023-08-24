Menu
Search
Subscribe
UNCATEGOER

EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – SG Einheit Halle vs Berlin CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 12.45 PM IST August 24, Thursday

Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, EIH vs BER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EIH vs BER Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction SG Einheit Halle vs Berlin CC, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series.

EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, EIH vs BER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EIH vs BER Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction SG Einheit Halle vs Berlin CC, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series. EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – SG Einheit Halle vs Berlin CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 12.45 PM IST August 24, Thursday.

Also Read:

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2023  Series toss between SG Einheit Halle and Berlin CC will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – August 24, 12.45 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

EIH vs BER Dream11 Team

Rafi Khan (C), Naeem Shinware (vc), M H Shaikh, Bilal Usmani, Ahmadzai Rokhan, Sahil Lal, NA Patwari , Makarand Parab, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Sagar Kataria, Saddam Gill.

EIH vs BER Probable Playing XIs

SG Einheit Halle: Bilal Usmani, Ahmadzai Rokhan, A Muhammad, K Jain, Zaker Ahmadi, Rafi Khan (C), Naeem Shinware (wk), M H Shaikh, Rameez hafeez, Abdullah Daulatzai, Abas Talib

Berlin CC: Sahil Lal, NA Patwari (C), Makarand Parab, Chirag Mukherjee, Ata Ahmad, Vimal Marripeddi, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Sagar Kataria, Nick Kraiger, Awais zafar, Saddam Gill










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleWasim Jaffer Gives Moon Pitch Report, Suggests Best Combination After Chandrayan 3 Successful Landing
Next articleELT vs BER Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing 11 & Pitch Report of Match 52
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#000000" btn_bg_h="#ec3535" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights