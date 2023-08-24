Home

Sports

EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – SG Einheit Halle vs Berlin CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 12.45 PM IST August 24, Thursday

Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, EIH vs BER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EIH vs BER Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction SG Einheit Halle vs Berlin CC, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series.

EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, EIH vs BER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EIH vs BER Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction SG Einheit Halle vs Berlin CC, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series. EIH vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – SG Einheit Halle vs Berlin CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 12.45 PM IST August 24, Thursday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2023 Series toss between SG Einheit Halle and Berlin CC will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – August 24, 12.45 PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

EIH vs BER Dream11 Team

Rafi Khan (C), Naeem Shinware (vc), M H Shaikh, Bilal Usmani, Ahmadzai Rokhan, Sahil Lal, NA Patwari , Makarand Parab, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Sagar Kataria, Saddam Gill.

EIH vs BER Probable Playing XIs

SG Einheit Halle: Bilal Usmani, Ahmadzai Rokhan, A Muhammad, K Jain, Zaker Ahmadi, Rafi Khan (C), Naeem Shinware (wk), M H Shaikh, Rameez hafeez, Abdullah Daulatzai, Abas Talib

Berlin CC: Sahil Lal, NA Patwari (C), Makarand Parab, Chirag Mukherjee, Ata Ahmad, Vimal Marripeddi, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Sagar Kataria, Nick Kraiger, Awais zafar, Saddam Gill















