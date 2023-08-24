Fantasy Cricket, Today Captain, Playing XI, Player Stats, Pitch Report Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Hambantota

Home

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Captain, Playing XI, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Afghanistan Vs Pakistan ODI Match in Hambantota on Aug 24

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, AFG vs PAK Probable XIs Pakistan in Afghanistan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023.



AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI: All You Need To Know

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI: After winning the first ODI against Afghanistan, Pakistan will lock horns against the hosts for the second ODI to clinch the series. On the other hand, this will be the last chance for Afghanistan to create a chance in the ongoing series by beating visitors in the upcoming ODI which will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, AFG vs PAK Probable XIs Pakistan in Afghanistan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023.

TOSS: The toss between Afghanistan and Pakistan for the second ODI will occur at 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue:Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

Pitch Report: The pitch is expected to be slow and sluggish, much like how it played in the first ODI.



AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq, F Zaman(c)

All-rounders: S Khan, M Nabi(vc)

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, R Khan, M Ur Rehman, N Shah.

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Imam Ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman















