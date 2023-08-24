Home

MS Dhoni Celebrating Successfull Landing on Moon of Chandrayaan 3 Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Chandrayaan 3: In fact, MS Dhoni recently led CSK to the IPL title this year and promised to come back next year for the event as the defending champion.

MS Dhoni Celebrates Chandrayaan 3 landing on moon (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Ranchi: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer ever, if not the most. Despite having stopped representing the country in blue, he continues to rule the hearts in yellow for Chennai Super Kings. In fact, he recently led CSK to the IPL title this year and promised to come back next year for the event as the defending champion. It is no secret that Dhoni does loves his country and is a patriot to the hilt and hence it was not surprising to see him celebrate Chandrayaan 3’s successfull landing on the Moon on Wednesday.

A clip that has now surfaced on social space shows Dhoni celebrating the landing with his friends in what seems like a gym. There is no overreactions as Dhoni keeps it low key. He taps his thighs with his hand when the lading happens.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

MS Dhoni celebrating the success of Chandrayaan 3. Video of the day! pic.twitter.com/3YdPpOzLx4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the moon rover has Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for deriving the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

On its part, the lander too will carry out the tasks assigned to it with its payloads: Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature; Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) for measuring the seismicity around the landing site; Langmuir Probe (LP) to estimate the plasma density and its variations. A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA is accommodated for lunar laser ranging studies.















