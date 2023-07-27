NCPA August Dance Residency 2023: Celebrating the legacy of iconic institution, Bharata Kalanjali Chennai

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) proudly announces the upcoming August Dance Residency. This three-day event pays homage to the rich traditions of Indian classical dance. From the 3rd to the 5th of August, dance enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and students alike will be captivated by an extraordinary showcase of talent and a transformative workshop led by renowned artists Shanta and VP Dhananjayan, the visionary founders of Bharata Kalanjali.



As the Head of Dance Programming at NCPA, Swapnokalpa Dasgupta enthusiastically states, “The August Dance Residency, an initiative by the NCPA, celebrates a premier dance institution for its contribution towards preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Indian classical dance. This residency provides a remarkable opportunity for aspiring performers to learn from esteemed artistes and stalwarts of the field. We are delighted to showcase the iconic choreographic presentations of Shanta and VP Dhananjayan, whose profound artistic journey continues to inspire generations, making this residency an extraordinary testament to the enduring legacy of Bharatanatyam.”

Highlighting this year’s residency is the mesmerizing performance titled ‘SMRITI-PATHAM’ at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre on Thursday, 3rd August, at 6:30 pm. The evening will transport audiences through the illustrious lives and exceptional artistry of the legendary duo Shanta and VP Dhananjayan. Recipients of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, The Dhananjayans, have dedicated their lives to the preservation and promotion of Bharatanatyam, enchanting audiences with their breathtaking performances across the globe.

The presentation, ‘SMRITI-PATHAM,’ offers a glimpse into the brilliance of their choreographic works and collaborations with esteemed national and international ballet companies. This narrative showcase spans their distinguished careers, revealing their groundbreaking conceptualization of ‘Bhaaratadesam’ and its profound impact on art. Audiences can expect to be enthralled by excerpts from their iconic choreographies, which have garnered well-deserved national and international acclaim.

This 90-minute performance embodies the essence of ‘Ekahaarya Lasyam,’ showcasing the seamless fusion of Aangika (body movements) & Vaachika (expression of speech)

abhinaya in a single costume. Narrated by VP Dhananjayan, this stage show promises to be a singular experience for dance enthusiasts, connoisseurs, students, and the theatre world.

In addition to the captivating performance, Shanta and VP Dhananjayan will conduct a transformative workshop titled ‘ABHYAASA SAALA’ at the Experimental Theatre on Friday, 4th August, and Saturday, 5th August, from 10 am to 1 pm. This exclusive opportunity allows students to delve into the intricacies of Bharatanatyam, exploring the convergence of music, science, art, discipline, and cultural values. The workshop aims to shape the students’ dance skills and overall personalities, preparing them for a meaningful life in an ever-changing world.

The August Dance Residency is an unmissable event for anyone passionate about dance and its profound impact on culture and society. Join us at the NCPA to witness the magic of Bharata Kalanjali and embark on an unforgettable journey into the world of Indian classical dance.

About the NCPA:

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, stands as India’s eminent cultural institution, dedicated to promoting and preserving the arts. With its state-of-the-art facilities and diverse programming, the NCPA has nurtured India’s finest artistic talent and remained at the forefront of the nation’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...