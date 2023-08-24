Home

Sanjay Manjrekar Suggests New Batting Position For Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan in Asia Cup, World Cup

Kohli usually bats at No. 3 and that is his preferred position and hence it would be interesting to see if the former India captain comes down the order or not.

Mumbai: With speculations over India’s batting order growing ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has come up with a suggestion where he reckons Virat Kohli should bat at No. 4. He also reckoned young Ishan Kishan should come in the middle order after Kohli at No. 4. Kohli usually bats at No. 3 and that is his preferred position and hence it would be interesting to see if the former India captain comes down the order or not.

“I will make a quick point though; let’s not confuse flexibility, the kind of flexibility that I expect. For example, where I mentioned Virat Kohli as a number 4 to solve the problem with Ishan Kishan batting down the order, that’s the kind of flexibility that I’m talking about in the starting template. Now, what happens during the course of the match down the order at number 4, 5, 6; you have two spinners operating, turning a bit, then those kinds of moves are commonplace and something that you expect,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Showing concern over KL Rahul’s injury, Manjrekar revealed his conversation over the No. 4 spot with former India coach Ravi Shastri.

"I think with the starting template or with the plan at the start of the game switching an important position. The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look. KL Rahul, I worry about the selection with this niggle; Shreyas Iyer more optimistic and both Ravi (Shastri) and myself when we talked about Virat Kohli at number 4, that's the kind of flexibility I'm talking about, not while the match is happening and just for a short time where somebody can tackle a particular bowler," Manjrekar added.
















