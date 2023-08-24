Home

Shreyas Iyer Smashes 199 in Practise Match at NCA, Convinces He is Fit to Selectors Ahead of Asia Cup – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023: His 199 came in a 50 -over game where he also fielded after his knock.

Shreyas Iyer has been named in the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Bangalore: With speculations growing around Shreyas Iyer‘s fitness, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain smashed a brilliant 199 in a practise game at the NCA recently. His brilliant knock ahead of the Asia Cup will surely give a lot of confidence to the management. His 199 came in a 50 -over game where he also fielded after his knock. Iyer was a regular part of the side in the white-ball format before he picked up a back injury. The injury ruled him out of the IPL as well.

“He smashed the bowlers at the National Cricket Academy, scoring 199 in a practise tie. To provide the selectors more evidence of his fitness, he then fielded for the entire 50 overs of the match, which was held at the Just Cricket Academy in Bangalore 3/4 days back,” a reliable BCCI source was quoted by TOI.

Iyer, who is active on social media, took to Instagram yesterday and posted a picture with the people who helped him recover and fit after his injury. His post read: “Been a long journey but I’m super grateful to the people who stood by my side to help me to get where I am today. Thank you Nitin bhai, Rajini sir and everyone at The NCA, also outside of it who’ve been tirelessly helping me. Much love and much appreciated.”

Iyer is coming back into the side after recovering from their respective injuries. He will be an important player for the side with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up.
















