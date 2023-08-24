When And Where to Watch Mens And Womens Singles Draws

Home

Sports

US Open 2023 Draw Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Men’s And Women’s Singles Draws

US Open 2023: Now that the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open is over, it is time for the last Grand Slam of the year – the US Open, that starts soon.

US Open 2023 Draw Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. (Image: Twitter)

US Open 2023 Draw Live Streaming

Now that the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open is over, it is time for the last Grand Slam of the year – the US Open, that starts soon. But before that starts, there will be a draw to see who plays against whom. The draw will take place today. In the Men’s draw, all eyes would be on Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, while in the women’s section – the spotlight would be on Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

US Open 2023 Draw – All You Need to Know

When is US Open 2023 draw?

The US Open singles and the doubles draw will take place on August 24, Thursday, in New York.

At what time will US Open 2023 draw begin?

The US Open 2023 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2023 draw?

The US Open 2023 draw will not be aired in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2023 draw?

The live streaming of the US Open 2023 draw will be available on any platform or social media channel.

US Open 2023 SEEDINGS

MEN’S SINGLES SEEDS

[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

[3] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

[4] Holger Rune (DEN)

[5] Casper Ruud (NOR)

[6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[7] Andrey Rublev (RUS)

[8] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[9] Taylor Fritz (USA)

[10] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

[11] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

[12] Alexander Zverev (GER)

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[14] Tommy Paul (USA)

[15] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

[16] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

[18] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

[19] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

[20] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

[21] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

[22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

[23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

[24] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

[25] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[26] Daniel Evna (GBR)

[27] Borna Coric (CRO)

[28] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

[29] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

[30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

[31] Sebastian Korda (USA)

[32] Laslo Djere (SRB)

WOMEN’S SINGLES SEEDS

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL)

[2] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

[3] Jessica Pegula (USA)

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

[5] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

[6] Coco Gauff (USA)

[7] Caroline Garcia (FRA)

[8] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

[9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

[10] Karolina Muchova (CZE)















