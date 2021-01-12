MAKAUT Providing Opportunity to Learn from the Internet

Earning money by utilizing the Internet is gaining popularity day by day. It is also convenient for all, especially during this corona pandemic. In order to use the internet effectively for earning money, one has to learn such techniques carefully.

There a number of opportunities of making money online by sitting at home:

Article Writing Service

Freelancing

Starting a profitable Blog. …

Creating YouTube Videos or a channel

Digital Marketing

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal is providing opportunity to learn the techniques of earning from the internet through a series of Webinars, where experts will speak about the tips and show the path to prospective new entrants in this field. The keynote speaker is Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of the University.

MAKAUT, WB , WEBINAR TEAM is inviting you to Join a scheduled Zoom Webinar Series.

Topic: ” Online lecture session on Earning from the Internet “.

When: 11th January 2021 to 16th January 30, 2021, Time- 06:00 PM – 8:00 PM India

Registration Open now.

Register in advance for this online lecture session:

http://bit.ly/35hyEhw

You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the programme after verification process.