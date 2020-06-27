MAKAUT to Start Community Radio

Community Radio is a local transmission platform within a specific geographical area. It is a platform where the local people’s problems and needs can be prioritized and they can actively participate in several programmes. News, entertainment, important informations and cultural events are transmitted locally through this Community Radio.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology has taken up this great initiative to start a Community Radio for the students and other local people. It will be established jointly with the help of West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL), the government agency responsible for the technological development of West Bengal. An amount of 34 lakhs 51 thousands has been sanctioned for this purpose. The community radio will start to roll once permission is granted by the respective ministry. The University has assisted in tremendous welfare activities for the Corona and Amphan affected people by distributing masks, sanitizers, books and starting community kitchen. This community radio will not only be a platform for the publicity of such activities but also will meet students’ demands.