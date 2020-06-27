Sun. Jun 28th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

MAKAUT to Start Community Radio

2 min read

Community Radio is a local transmission platform within a specific geographical area. It is a platform where the local people’s problems and needs can be prioritized and they can actively participate in several programmes. News, entertainment, important informations and cultural events are transmitted locally through this Community Radio. 

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology has taken up this great initiative to start a Community Radio for the students and other local people. It will be established jointly with the help of West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL), the government agency responsible for the technological development of West Bengal. An amount of 34 lakhs 51 thousands has been sanctioned for this purpose. The community radio will start to roll once permission is granted by the respective ministry. The University has assisted in tremendous welfare activities for the Corona and Amphan affected people by distributing masks, sanitizers, books and starting community kitchen. This community radio will not only be a platform for the publicity of such activities but also will meet students’ demands.

More Stories

1 min read

Corona makes us to maintain social distance but not to stop our rituals

1 min read

Durga Puja is late but to recover from Panedemic lets start the worship

2 min read

MAKAUT, WB Starts Preparing Masks for Free Distribution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

1 min read

Corona makes us to maintain social distance but not to stop our rituals

1 min read

Durga Puja is late but to recover from Panedemic lets start the worship

2 min read

MAKAUT, WB Starts Preparing Masks for Free Distribution

1 min read

KFC India Serves 200 Meals to Healthcare Workers of AMRI Hospital, Kolkata

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |