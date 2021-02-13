MAKAUT, WB Organizes a Contest on Mobile App Development

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is organizing a Contest for Mobile App Development in order to encourage creativity among the students. The willing students can participate by registering in the link now.

Regisration link:

https://bit.ly/MAKAUTAPP

Mobile app development is actually a process for building mobile applications that run on mobile devices. They use the network capabilities of the device to work computing resources remotely. Hence, the mobile app development process requires creating a software that can be installed on the device, and enabling back-end services for data access through APIs, and testing the application on target devices.

At present, with an increasing number of jobs in the mobile app development industry, it is essential that the process is well defined and understood by young start-up entrepreneurs and professionals.

Contests of this kind will encourage the young generation to choose this as a career in future and prosper in life.