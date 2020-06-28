MAKAUT, WB Starts Preparing Masks for Free Distribution

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has started preparing 500 masks daily as part of its effort towards fighting Corona Virus. Dr. Saikat Maitra (Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT, WB) has decided to prepare masks in its workshop at their main campus, under the supervision of Mr. Anup Mukherjee, Asst. Registrar, Haringhata campus. .



Mr. Anup Kumar Mukherjee said, “Everyday 500 masks will be prepared and distributed for free of cost.” He said that, these will be distributed among the common people in the Haringhata area and in various Government offices, Police Stations and Hospitals. These masks are made from cotton and easily washable.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is taking an active part in the fight against Corona Virus. It was among the first institutes in the country to prepare hand sanitizer according to the guidelines provided by World Health Organization (WHO). A Community Kitchen has also started functioning at the Haringhata Campus to distribute food among the local poor and needy.

Now masks are also being produced at the Haringhata on a war footing. The Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT always tries to inculcate social consciousness within the MAKAUT family and amongst the students. MAKAUT is making this fight against Corona in a war footing and is developing a team spirit. It has the will of iron for protecting public health and serve the needy common people.



Many of the daily wage earners, the vagabonds and several other people are not being able to procure food due to the lockdown in the state, imposed as a preventive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. “We will be reaching out to 200 families daily with food during lunch and dinner,” said Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT. Assistant Registrar of the university Anup Kumar Mukhopadhyay is monitoring the community kitchen initiative that started from Friday. The university is also distributing rice, pulses, potatoes and oil among the poor and needy people.