MAKAUT,WB is Going to Organize The International Education & Skill Summit
Education National News

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal in association with India Didactics Association & other International Partners invites all Senior Management and educator delegations from different institutes to be a part of World’s Largest Virtual Conference with an opportunity to interact with global education leaders from 30+ Countries, 150+ Speakers and 6+ Continents.

 

TIESS – The International Education & Skill Summit

The summit’s theme is: “Nurturing Sustainability, Education and Learning – 2022 and beyond: Listen, Contribute, Collaborate and Learn Together”. 

Dates: – 27 | 28| 29 | 30 January 2021

 

Kindly register on the link below to avail your free invite (limited seats available)

Registration Link –  https://bit.ly/3mhJM3n

E -Certificates will be given with a minimum attendance of 6 hrs. over 4 days

Join us as the Webinar brings together policy makers, passionate educators, leaders and experts from across the globe for thought-provoking and enlightening deliberations and discussions about the future of education.

