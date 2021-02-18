Navigation
Make delicious Nutella oat bars with this quick and simple recipe
Make delicious Nutella oat bars with this quick and simple recipe

A lot of us cannot control our craving for Nutella and chocolate. After all, what could be better than a dessert made of Nutella and chocolate combined into one?

If you are looking for a healthy alternative without having to give up on your cravings, there’s a solution – you can try celebrity pastry chef Pooja Dhingra’s yummy Nutella bars made with oats and brown sugar.

Watch the video:

Ingredients

75 g – Dark chocolate
125g – Butter
50g – Brown sugar
100g – Flour
75g – Oats
125g – Nutella
50g – Roasted chopped hazelnuts

Method

* Melt the butter and chocolate in a microwave or in a double boiler
* Add the brown sugar and whisk well
* Fold in flour and oats
* Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20-25 mins
* Once cool, spread Nutella on top
* Garnish with hazelnuts and serve

Excited to try this simple recipe?

You can also make nutella cookies with this easy recipe.

