Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee should get two awards for ‘Hon’ble and his nephew’, announces Suvendu Adhikari slams kolkata

Mamata Banerjee, the supremo of her old party, was attacked by Shuvendu Adhikari, who had just joined the BJP, from a political platform.

#Kolkata: ”We are coming to the government. The BJP will give two awards as soon as it comes to power. A ‘liar’. Which will get Hon’ble Mamata Banerjee. The other is ‘Tolashree’. Subhendu Adhikari attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and young Trinamool leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee in this language.

Shuvendu Adhikari, who has just joined the BJP from a political rally stage, slammed his old party supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying, Highlighting as a project. The people of Bengal have understood his deception today. So this time the people of Bengal are ready to make a difference.

Mamata Banerjee has started many scam projects in the state. The idea of ​​giving him a ‘lie’ award from the place where he has cheated the people of Bengal by telling lies. On the other hand, behind giving Abhishek Bandyopadhyay the ‘Tolashree’ award, Shuvendu Adhikari mentioned the reason for taking crores of rupees from all over the country, including coal and sand. A government cannot run in this way. This government is the government of PC Viporad Private Limited Company. That’s why I decided to leave the team when I saw it become a company. “

Incidentally, before the election of Ekushey, the field of politics has started. Trinamool and BJP, the two camps of the war of attrition, counter-accusations are rampant in state politics. The list of dissenting ministers of the ruling party is getting longer and longer. Many have also enlisted in the Gerua camp instead of the party. Some are still waiting to sign up. Although the grassroots leadership has repeatedly said that they are not at all worried about the dissenting leaders or those who have shifted to other camps, the ruling party’s forehead is getting thicker and thicker. Gerua Shibir has come down to the ground after drinking water to occupy the masnad in the Ekushey election. The state and central leadership of the BJP, which has been given extra oxygen, is excited as public leaders like Shuvendu Adhikari have joined their party. That is why Shuvendu Adhikari has been bombarded with one allegation after another at various political meetings against his old party as the ruling Trinamool Congress has been given the go-ahead to attack the ruling Trinamool Congress. At one such meeting at Arambagh in Hooghly, Shuvendu said the Trinamool leader and her nephew would be given ‘Mithyasree’ and ‘Tolashree’ awards respectively.

Published by:Simli Raha First published:January 30, 2021, 7:57 AM IST

