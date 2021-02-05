Navigation
Mamata Banerjee announces a new project called Matri vandana in State Budget. The Chief Minister announced the Matribandana project. He also made a special announcement about the health partner.
Mamata Banerjee announces a new project called Matri vandana in State Budget. The Chief Minister announced the Matribandana project. He also made a special announcement about the health partner. | kolkata

The Chief Minister also made a special announcement about the health partner project. He said medical services would be available at various government and private hospitals in the state without cash deposit or cashlane.

#Kolkata: The Chief Minister presented the state budget in the assembly. The Chief Minister has announced a new project while talking about various projects. The name of the project is Matribandana.

A new project called Matrubandana will be formed with 10 lakh more self-help groups and distressed women. These groups will be provided loans of Tk 25,000 crore from the Cooperative Bank in the next five years. The Chief Minister said that he would propose an expenditure of Tk 150 crore in the next financial year.

He later said he would provide financial assistance to workers in the construction and transportation industries. Mamata said workers in the construction and transport industries have suffered greatly for Kovid. 45 lakh such workers will be paid Rs. He proposed to spend Tk 450 crore in the next financial year for this.

Besides, the Chief Minister also made a special announcement about the health project. He said medical services would be available at various government and private hospitals in the state without cash deposit or cashlane. This project will run continuously every year. The internship can be renewed every three years. For this, the Chief Minister has proposed to allocate Tk 1,500 crore in the next financial year.

