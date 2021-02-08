Mamata Banerjee announces monthly pension of Rs one thousand for 60 up sports persons rc, sportspersons will pay a pension of Rs 1,000 per month in the state. kolkata

The Netaji Indoor Stadium kicked off on Monday with a grant-in-aid program for the development of sports and sports infrastructure in the state. His government has a special program to honor former players.

#Kolkata: Three days ago, on the day of this year’s state budget, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a pension of Tk 1,000 per month for all residents of the state aged 60 and above. Separately from the stage of ‘Khelashree’ on Monday, the Chief Minister said that every 60-year-old athlete in the state will also get a monthly pension of Tk 1,000.

The Netaji Indoor Stadium kicked off on Monday with a grant-in-aid program for the development of sports and sports infrastructure in the state. From the stage on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over financial grants to various clubs under the government’s Khelashree project. Apart from Mamata, the state’s Minister for Works and Youth Welfare and Sports Arup Biswas was also present on the occasion.

In addition, the Chief Minister conveyed the message of staying by the side of former and senior players of the state. The Chief Minister said that every 80 and more former players will get a pension of Rs 1,000 per month. But what will happen with just a thousand rupees? Mamata herself said that. However, this special program of his government is to honor the former players. “Even though the amount of money is less, the respect is more here,” he said.

Several sportspersons including Mehuli Ghosh, Atar Ali and Himashree Roy were given ‘Khel Samman’ at the event organized by the state sports department. Dulal Biswas and Mantu Ghosera have been selected for the honor of Bengal this year. Smita Chatterjee, Tarun Saha and many other athletes are getting sports guru honors. On the other hand, Bir Bahadur Chhetri will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the state government.



On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced a grant of one lakh rupees to the clubs in the state. There are about 26,000 clubs in the state on this grant list. According to the state administration, a maximum of four officials from the clubs will be present at the event.

February 8, 2021

