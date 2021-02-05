Mamata Banerjee announces new battalion of Kolkata Police in Netaji’s honor kolkata

In the budget, the Chief Minister paid homage to the country leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. With Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary in mind, Mamata announced a set of projects.

#Kolkata: In the outgoing budget of the second Trinamool government (Bengal Budget 2021) before the Assembly elections (West Bengal Elections 2021), Mamata Banerjee seems to have imagined it. In today’s budget, the Chief Minister paid homage to the country leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. With Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary in mind, Mamata announced a set of projects.

On the same day, Mamata informed the assembly that a new Netaji Battalion of the Calcutta Police was being formed. For which he has allocated 10 crore rupees Besides, Netaji State Planning Commission is in West Bengal Mamata has proposed an allocation of Tk 5 crore for this And last but not least, Mamata had earlier said that there would be an “Azad Hind Memorial” in Newtown named after Netaji. In a statement issued on the same day, he said that he had allocated Rs 100 crore for the monument. Mamata also said that ‘Joy Hind Bhavan’ will be set up in 23 districts of the state Tk 200 crore has also been allocated for this project

A new battalion – Netaji Battalion – will be formed in Kolkata Police Force: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the state Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/5dScmIQZtc – ANI ()ANI) February 5, 2021



The state-centric clash culminated on January 23, the centenary of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary. Criticizing the BJP, the chief minister said he had been with Netaji’s family for life, not once before the polls. On that day, the Chief Minister was present at the Central Government function at the Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji’s birthday. But as soon as he went to speak on that occasion, the slogan ‘Joy Sriram’ was given from the audience It is alleged that the BJP supporters caused this incident The angry chief minister did not even speak at the event in protest of the incident He was vocal about the issue in front of the Prime Minister Mamata also fired at the Center during the presentation of the budget He said that Netaji was the first to talk about the national plan in India But it is unfortunate that the Center has given up the planning commission Remembering Netaji, he is launching a planning commission in the state

Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 5, 2021, 6:56 PM IST

