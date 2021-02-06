Mamata Banerjee does not understand the culture of Bengal, said JP Nadda in Chaitanyadham. kolkata

Confident Nadda wanted to prove that the people of Bengal want change. According to him, Mamata Banerjee does not understand the culture of Bengal.

# New island: BJP’s all-India president JP Nadda started his journey of change from Chatir Math in Navadwip. Before the start of Tablo’s journey, the call for change was heard from the public meeting once again.

A few hours ago, Shuvendu Adhikari came to the cannon fire of pseudo Manishipujo. He said that the BJP broke the idol of Vidyasagar and bowed to him again. JP Nadda came to Chaitanyadham from Malda but started with Manishipujo. Step by step the attack began. Nadda wanted to prove that the people of Bengal want change, sometimes with their necks in high villages, sometimes with low wires. According to him, Mamata Banerjee does not understand the culture of Bengal.

পিP Nadda said that “Mamata is running the project of the center in her own name. The people of Bengal want change.” His argument is that if Mamata goes, Ayushman Bharat will get Bengal.

If Mamata goes, Kisan Nidhi will be launched. His Ubach, Padma Footbei in Bengal. His new slogan, no more compassion, the people want change.

On this day, Nadda expressed his anger over Mamata Banerjee’s anger over the slogan ‘Joy Sriram’. His direct question was, “Mamata gets angry when Joy Sriram says.” Besides, his allegation has politicized the administration in Bengal. “I saw the reception I got on the street and realized that people want change,” Nadda said. He thinks that the government of the mother land has robbed the people of crores of rupees, the dignity of the people has been ruined.



Before the 21st general election, the BJP’s rath yatra has been renamed as Parivartan Jatra. From Kochbihar to Kakdwip, the chariot will travel to a total of 294 assembly constituencies. Today JP Nadda pulled the same rope from Navadwip. Why Navadwip, the idea of ​​the political circles is the main reason for choosing Navadwip at the beginning of this journey of change, the BJP did not have a very good result in the Lok Sabha. Observers say the use of the weapon is aimed at boosting public relations across the zone, from the backward New Island.

On February 9, the journey of change will start from Tarapith-Jhargram under the leadership of JP Naddar. On the other hand, Amit Shah is scheduled to be on the Kakdwip-Kolkata Rath Yatra on February 11. The BJP wants to run one journey from the Lok Sabha constituency for 25-30 days.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 6, 2021, 5:12 PM IST

