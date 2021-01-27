Mamata Banerjee gets praise from international representatives for her Duare Sarkar initiative Mamata Banerjee gets praise from international representatives for her Duare Sarkar initiative kolkata

The government started the project at the doorstep of the state government from December 1 last year. The project is aimed at reaching out to the people of the state through the government through a total of 12 projects in the state.

#Kolkata: In front of the international delegates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the success of the government, the solution project in the neighborhood. Two booklets on the project were also published in Navanne on Wednesday. Jr. Kamal Ahmed, India’s Representative on behalf of the World Bank, praised the projects from the discussion.

Even during the Corona situation, 95 percent of the people in the state have received at least one benefit, according to the World Bank’s representative in the country. The various ambassadors present in Navanne also lauded these two projects. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The door-to-door government project is good. It is not done for elections. Many are asking me this question.”

The government started the project at the doorstep of the state government from December 1 last year. The project is aimed at reaching out to the people of the state through the government through a total of 12 projects in the state. The work of the government project has already been completed in four phases. However, in that case, the government project work will be done in the fifth phase to bring the people of the state closer. The work of the government project will be done in the fifth phase from January 26, i.e. from Wednesday to February 8.

On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Two and a half crore people from the state have come to the camp through the government at the door.” In that case, even if elections are declared in the state, the work of these projects will continue in terms of effectiveness, the Chief Minister has clarified. At the door, the government has received health partner cards and many people. Talking about this, the Chief Minister said, “Out of 100 million people, 100 million people will get the benefit of health partner card. If there is a health partner, no one will have to cry on the road for treatment.”

However, on the same day, the Chief Minister informed that the Chief Secretary has instructed that no hospital nursing home health partner can return the card.



From the Nabanna meeting room on Wednesday, the Chief Minister further said, “The drop-out of female students for Kanyashree has come down a lot. The state has become the first again in 100 days of work. Many people say a lot about Bengali. They don’t know the reality.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of security in the city. “Kolkata has been a safe city for four years. We have already held 500 meetings. We have gone to everyone. This government has gone to the first district, the district did not have to come here,” he said.

On the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the government officials at the door and the government for implementing the solution project in the neighborhood. At the end of the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “A government that does good works lasts forever.”

-Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 27, 2021, 6:01 PM IST

