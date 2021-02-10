Mamata Banerjee wants vote from Maldah in compare with mangoes rc. north-bengal

The Chief Minister held a public meeting at the ground adjacent to DSA Stadium in Malda. State cabinet member Firhad Hakim and district grassroots leadership were present.

# Malda: The people of Malda have given a lot to the Congress, the Left and even the BJP. Now support us. Why should Malda be zero again and again? This time I want to be full in Malda. Do not divide the minority vote in any way. Remember that only the grassroots can stop the communal BJP. The BJP has collusion with the Left and the Congress. But we, the grassroots, will never compromise with the BJP even if we die. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee made the remarks while campaigning in Malda on Wednesday.

“No matter how much the BJP tries to break my backbone, we will win in West Bengal,” she said. The Trinamool will come to power with more seats. They think if we occupy Bengal, then there will be no opposition in the country. We will win in Bengal, someone will see India. In India so that solidarity gradually returns. That is why we need to unite. TMC has to win by forgetting its differences. The Chief Minister said, “We have done a lot for the development of Malda.” I have built a big bridge in Bhootni. Going to work in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, I stood by the families of the distressed Maldah workers. We have made Rajya Sabha Parliament from Malda this season. Why do we repeatedly have zero here? The people of Malda have won one seat in the Lok Sabha from the BJP and one seat from the Congress. The BJP has done nothing for Malda. We are developing Malda. The Chief Minister assured that civic volunteers have some problems in Malda. Having two panels means having to sit for half the year. I know this problem.

With the decision of the cabinet, measures will be taken to solve this problem. Referring to the famous mangoes and mangoes in Malda, the Chief Minister said that the CPM, Congress and BJP have eaten a lot from Malda. But we didn’t get anything. This time I want both Mango and Amsattva of Malda. State cabinet member Firhad Hakim and district grassroots leadership were present. Mamata Banerjee’s meeting was well attended in Malda.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 10, 2021, 5:33 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>