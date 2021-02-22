Man arrested for stealing ornaments of elderly women traveling by bus

The crime branch of the Pune City Police have arrested a repeat offender for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers traveling by bus. The police have identified the accused as Santosh Sharnappa Jadhav, 36, a resident of Mundhwa.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team led by senior inspector Hemant Patil arrested Jadhav in connection with the thefts in buses in Mundhwa area.

The police said Jadhav has so far been booked in four offenses lodged with the Wanavdi, Dattawadi and Swargate police stations. Stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 4.92 lakhs were recovered from his possession. Police said Jadhav was mainly targeting the elderly women traveling through buses.

Assistant police inspector Prasad Lonare is investigating the case.

