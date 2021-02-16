man-avoids-dating-apps-because-hes-scared-to-run-into-his-sister, if anything happens with sister! Young people avoid dating apps for fear! | national

A closer look reveals that one of the brothers was a classmate at his school, Daron McClennan-Colon. He has not yet been able to retrieve the rest of the information.

#NewDelhi: Many people do not use their picture in the profile in the dating app! From that point of view, there may be a conversation with the sister! But it is not possible to go far beyond that. So why is Zave Force, a 24-year-old resident of Oregon, USA, panicking?

The incident may seem like a laugh to many! But life has left Jev in a miserable situation. She learns that her father is a professional sperm donor; The gentleman has donated sperm 500 times in his life!

Jave opened his mouth about this to the news agency Mirror. Says he was aware of his father’s profession from a very young age. Jave grew up as a child of a single mother, his mother told him everything. When he grows up, he wants to know more about his father. Then Jave registered his profile on a website called Ancestry in that country. This website reveals their genealogy to the residents of the country.

And after that, the mental tension of Zev started. He said Ancestry had given him an account of the siblings. According to that, the total number of his siblings is 50! A closer look reveals that one of the brothers was a classmate at his school, Daron McClennan-Colon. He has not yet been able to retrieve the rest of the information.

As a result, Zev is in a state of extreme mental discomfort. His fear- the girl he will talk to on the dating app, with whom he will have a physical intimacy, the fact that he is not a sister, how can this incident be understood! Zev said he has so far recovered the identities of six siblings. But his problem has not increased the book!



Zev added that he also found out his father’s address. But meeting my father is not a happy thing at all. The gentleman did not hesitate to tell the boy that he donated sperm mainly for money! Besides, he wanted to have more than one child without getting married, so he chose this path!

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 16, 2021, 6:17 PM IST

