Man jumped off the running bus due to Urine and died on the spot. | national

Ramulu boarded a long-distance Mumbai-bound bus from Rabalpalli village. But within half an hour of leaving the bus, the old man became tired of urinating.

#Telangana: The driver did not stop the bus on time despite repeated requests. So an old man jumped from the moving bus as he could not control the speed of urination. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kodangal police station sub-inspector Prabhakar Reddy said the tragic incident took place in Bikarabad district of Telangana. The old man who died was P Ramulu. His residence is at Timareddi Palli in Daulatabad Mandal. Police said that on this day, Ramulu boarded a long-distance bus from Rabalpalli village to Mumbai. But within half an hour of leaving the bus, the old man became tired of urinating.

In this context, the bus driver said that Katar Ramulu was repeatedly asking him to stop the bus in pain. But it was not possible for him to stop the bus in a crowded area. So he requested that Ramulu should bear the situation a little, he would stop the bus as soon as he found space.

But Ramulu could not wait for the driver. When he realized that the situation was getting out of control, the inside of the bus could get dirty, he could no longer stay. Desperate, he opened the bus door and jumped. But the adult did not have the ability to jump and go away. As a result, his body rolled under the wheels of the bus and he died on the spot.

The fact that long-distance buses do not have toilet facilities keeping in mind the comfort of the passengers has brought danger even before. A private bus owner from Surat to Mumbai had earlier been forced to pay Rs 15,000 to a passenger’s family. The incident took place in January 2011. It was learned that a woman was forced to urinate in a plastic bag in the bus as she could not control the speed of urination; Despite repeated requests, the driver did not stop the bus!



10 long years have passed since that incident! But the fact that Ramulu’s death proved anew that the bus-owners did not feel the need to be aware!

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 11, 2021, 12:51 PM IST

