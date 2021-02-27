Man run over by train was ‘depressed after son’s death’

A man in his late 50s died after being run over by a train in the Makarpura GIDC area of ​​Vadodara on Saturday, police said.

The Vadodara railway police has identified the man as Hanif Pathan, a resident of the GIDC Masjid Faliya area, based on a diary found on him. Following a preliminary investigation, they said, Pathan was depressed after the death of his son and may have died by suicide.

According to police, Pathan’s son passed away following a brief struggle with cancer last year.

“We traced his house based on the diary we found on his person. His family said he was very attached to his son and was under severe depression since the latter passed away last year. On Saturday, he had left home without informing anyone and possibly lay on the tracks. We are awaiting the report of the motorman of the express train that ran over him, ”an officer said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for autopsy and further probe is underway. The police have registered a case of accidental death in the matter.