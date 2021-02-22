Navigation
Manage inflammatory skin conditions by making these simple lifestyle changes
Manage inflammatory skin conditions by making these simple lifestyle changes

Skin inflammation can lead to painful, itchy, sleepless nights. While it can be caused by various underlying issues, one of the major reasons why it happens is because the skin loses its ability to keep itself nourished naturally. However, it also happens when the gut is also not feeling its best.

Rashi Chowdhary, a diabetes educator, shares, “A skin flare-up can often happen when you’re dealing with digestive issues and autoimmune conditions. This doesn’t come as a surprise. Your skin is directly affected by the health of your gut microbiome. ”

In an Instagram post, she shared five easy ways to combat not just eczema but also conditions like acne, rosacea, and psoriasis.

“These are all inflammatory skin conditions which reflect that there’s inflammation inside. So, if you’re experiencing any of these skin conditions, it means your body is overreacting to something that is attacking you from the inside – could be abnormal gut flora or a leaky gut. “

Take note of these 5 habits that will help you:

* Remove dairy, gluten and sugar from your diet. Chowdhary says, “Give it 15 days and you will see the results for yourself.”

* Make sure you incorporate a lot of anti-inflammatory foods in your diet. “Salmon, lots of fresh green vegetables and use spices like turmeric, cinnamon with manuka honey,” she suggests.

* “Normalizes healthy gut microbiomes by addressing food sensitivities and incorporating gut-healing nutrients,” she adds.

* Make sure you consume omega-3, vitamin D and A on a regular basis. Here are some plant-based sources of omega-3

* ”Lastly, make small lifestyle changes like prioritizing your sleep, squeezing in regular physical activity every day, practicing morning rituals or meditation for reducing stress,” adds Chowdhary.

