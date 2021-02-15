Mandatory fastag sticker on cars on national highways from today FAStag is must from today on national highway | national

Know that rule 7

#Kolkata: Fasttag is being made compulsory on national highways from today. Digital toll or fasttag was made mandatory in all toll plazas of the country from the first day of the new year. Next time it goes backwards. As a result, this service is being launched 45 days after the new year. The Union Ministry of Road Transport is emphasizing this method to increase the speed of vehicles on the national highway.

However, once this system is fully operational, you will no longer have to pay tolls in cash. Money will be deducted digitally from the account. There are 25 toll plazas in our state. This rule is being enforced there too. However, according to the report of the Ministry of National Roads and Transport, 55-60% of vehicles in West Bengal have this digital sticker. Various private bus organizations are not willing to accept this fast tag. As a result, from today, emphasis is being laid on the situation that may arise in various toll plazas. The first decision was taken in 2016 to make Fasttag mandatory in toll plazas. Next time it was decided that Fasttag will be made compulsory from 2019. However, it could not be introduced everywhere due to various excuses. Going to different toll plazas, it is seen that even in the specific line for fasttag, fasttag is not caught at more than one gate or passing gate or the problem continues due to mechanical faults. As a result, traffic jam is maintained. In many toll plazas, vehicles without fasttags are being used to travel through fasttag lanes. However, in many cases, every time, every day it is seen that the traffic congestion in the toll plaza is not being controlled. However, all the vehicles that pass the toll plaza now have to go through the toll gate with double the money if they do not have digital stickers from today. Fasttag is a type of digital sticker. Which is actually controlled by radio frequency identification or RFID method. This digital sticker will be affixed on the windscreen of the car. As soon as this car enters Fasttag Lane, it will be scanned immediately. That money will be deducted from the bank account of the customer or car owner. However, the complaint is that the banks with which this fasttag is linked are not working properly all the time. As a result, the problem is increasing in many cases rather than decreasing. There are special camps at different toll plaza gates. From where Fasttag is being sold. There are volunteers who are selling fasttags. Helping those who don’t.

This digital sticker will be available from a total of 23 banks. For this you have to deposit Rs. 200 as security deposit. However, the owner of the car can recharge it as he wishes. Although this rule is mandatory, most car owners or organizations are reluctant to comply Tapan Bandopadhyay, general secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, said he could not abide by the rules. If this rule continues, it will be difficult to run district buses.

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Debalina Datta First published:February 15, 2021, 12:29 PM IST

