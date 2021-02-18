Navigation
Manika Batra clinches women’s singles title in TT Nationals for second time
National News

Manika Batra clinches women’s singles title in TT Nationals for second time

2 min read


Manika Batra clinched her second title by defeating Reeth Rishya 4-2 in the women’s singles final of the Senior National Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika, representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), had won her maiden title in 2015 at Hyderabad Nationals and finished a runner-up at Ranchi in 2017 when she lost the final to Sutirtha Mukherjee.

The top-ranked Indian in the world made a brilliant comeback after losing the first two games to win the match and title 8-11, 10-12, 11-1, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6.

Reeth, also of PSPB, lost her rhythm in the third game but regained it in the fourth, leading 9-3. But, Manika took eight points on the trot to level the score. After that, it was Manika all over as she tightened the noose around Reeth’s neck putting her in all discomfiture.

The fifth game was a one-sided one as Manika pushed Reeth into a completely defensive mode. Suddenly, the attacking posture of Reeth deserted her and she looked like an ordinary player.

It was clever of Manika to change her strategy when Reeth was attacking in the second game which the latter won on extended points. The defense of Reeth could not be comprehended and too many net errors in the crucial stages also cost Reeth the chance of becoming the national champion.

Reeth lost the opportunity to avenge her title defeat at the Institutional Championships in 2019. There too, Reeth had let the crown slip off her hands after handsomely leading 3-1 in the final.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: