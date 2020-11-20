Manipal Academy of Higher Education unveils Roadmap & Directions

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, an Institution of Eminence and one of India’s leading academic and research institutions today unveiled its roadmap ahead on aligning the courses/curriculum to the National Education policy 2020 guidelines and also planning to set up new campuses within the country and abroad as well. In an endeavor to enhance higher education, Lt Gen Dr Venkatesh – Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education along with Dr. HS Ballal – Pro Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Dr Narayana Sabhahit – Registrar, shared their plans for next 2 years in a virtual conference conducted today.

MAHE has recently signed a Memorandum of understanding with The Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India for being formally declared as Institution of Eminence. Therefore, MAHE plans to add new institutions, new departments, new programmes in future. Under the new NEP-2020, MAHE plans to introduce new programmes at undergraduate and post graduate level in future. MAHE will also look at opening of new campuses which will help in employment generation. Research, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Collaborations will be the renewed focus area of MAHE.

This year the convocation will be held on 20, 21 and 22nd of November on virtual mode. Around 3500 graduates have already registered for the convocation. The chief guest are: First day, Dr C Rajkumar, Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, Second day, Mr Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd. and Third day, Dr Katsufrakis, President and CEO, National Board of Medical Examiners, Philadelphia, USA. This time MAHE is going for traditional Indian Attire for the convocation ceremony.

Dr. HS Ballal – Pro Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said, Dr TMA Pai – was a visionary. He was 3 in 1. Medical Doctor, Banker and Educationist. He established Academy of General Education in 1942 as a Society registered under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860 to make available technical and commercial education to anyone interested. He started with the intention of providing skill to students who have failed in SSLC – like Carpentry, plumbing, Electricians, Masonary. The Academy established professional colleges for imparting training in medicine, started the first self-financing private Medical Colleges in the country in 1953 against having opposition including his own friends. Simultaneously started engineering dentistry, pharmacy, Architecture, Law, Education, Management Colleges.

Kasturba Medical College is the flagship of our University. It is the first self-financing Medical College to be started by our Founder the late Dr TMA Pai in 1953. Our medical college was the 29th medical college to be started in this county. Today, we have more than 500 medical colleges in this country and I am very happy and proud to say that we are consistently ranked within the top 10 medical colleges in the country for more than 2 decades.

The dream of Dr TMA Pai to establish a University could not come through during his life time, his beloved son, Dr Ramdas M Pai, present Chancellor of MAHE, took over the reins in the year 1979 and established Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in 1993 with the conferment of deemed university status by the Government of India under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. Dr Ramdas M Pai made Manipal an international University township and also took Indian Higher Education overseas for the first time. His unwavering practice of “Integrity at any cost” has been the bedrock on which today’s Manipal has been built.

Sharing his views, Lt Gen Dr Venkatesh – Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said, “Considering the changing dynamics of Education especially in the COVID era, it is a great moment for MAHE to take a giant leap towards aligning courses as per the NEP guidelines and moving towards a more skill- based learning. MAHE has always been at the fore by making education resonate towards employment and innovation. In fact we have also made good progress by using technology to better our Education system and with this new path ahead, we are confident that this will open more avenues for students.”

He further added, “This is a moment of great pride on being conferred with the prestigious Institution of Eminence status in recognition of MAHE’s world – class pedagogy and research being one of the strongest pillars of the institutions. Introduction of NEP policy is a welcome move and therefore MAHE would like to align curriculum in accordance with the guidelines provided as this will pave path for a more holistic, innovative and positive changes in the Higher Education system. While the world is grappling with the Global pandemic it is time we make our education system more resilient, agile and foster a culture of innovation. The NEP policy is truly well structured, progressive and emphasises on flexible undergraduate education that also takes into account technical and vocational disciplines. MAHE is committed to mobilising students towards a more cohesive and holistic education.”

“Considering the impact of COVID in Education system, the plans for continuing seamless education to students amidst the pandemic were shared. As per the Government & UGC guidelines, MAHE is planning to invite the students to campuses in a phased manner with the consent of parents. We will follow all Government protocols of maintaining high standards of safety for students on campus with social distancing and regular sanitation. Renewed efforts for assistance to students will be offered for placements and internships via collaboration with Corporates and Industries will be a primary focus”.

Dr Narayana Sabhahit – Registrar, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, “MAHE has always been supportive of students even during these trying times. We have achieved a seamless and uninterrupted education continuity to all our students across all departments/courses. This has been a very challenging time yet the faculty and students have collaborated to sail through the pandemic. We are also seeing a good placement and admission season and are hopeful that things will further pick up. The implementation of NEP policy is a welcome change and will definitely help in building a stronger and value based higher education system.”