Manipur Anganwadi worker dies after taking Covishield jab, had recovered from Asthma attack

An Anganwadi worker from Manipur’s Bishnupur district, who reportedly developed side effects after being administered with the Covid-19 vaccine, died on Friday. The death came exactly a week after Naorem Sundari (48) received the jab.

Family sources said Sundari was administered a shot of the Covishield vaccine around 1pm on February 12. Day after, she complained of fever and allergies, they said, adding that assuming that she was experiencing normal side effects, she took a medicine bought from a local pharmacy.

Reports said as her condition worsened, she was admitted to CHC, Moirang on Tuesday and was shifted to PHC, Kumbi the next day.

On Friday, as her family was planning to shift her to a healthcare facility in Imphal, her condition deteriorated further and she was re-admitted to CHC, Moirang where she eventually succumbed.

Her kin further claimed to have been informed by her co-workers that before taking the vaccine shot, Sundari had informed the doctor on duty that she recovered from a bout of Asthma a year ago and had been experiencing allergies. However, the doctor assured that it was fine and let a nurse administer the jab, a family member said.

Alleging the negligence on the part of the doctor, locals held a public meeting at Kumbi Lai Sandhong, demanding action against those responsible for her death. Her mortal remains have been kept at RIMS mortuary, pending autopsy.

Th. Nandakishore, State Immunization Officer (SIO), said his department cannot comment on the death till the post-mortem report is out.

The Moirang police station, however, registered a suo motu case of medical negligence in the wake of the protest.

As many as 38,484 people, including 28,863 health care workers, have been vaccinated in the state so far, according to a health department report.

The report said there are no cases of severe reactions / allergies or adverse events following the immunization drive, except for mild reactions in some who were advised home care and have fully recovered.