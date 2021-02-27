Navigation
Manish Mundra to make his directorial debut with Vineet Kumar Singh starrer Siya
Manish Mundra to make his directorial debut with Vineet Kumar Singh starrer Siya

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has been roped in to play the lead role in producer Manish Mundra’s directorial debut Siya. The social drama film will mark the third collaboration between Singh and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Kadvi Hawa and Newton.

The two have previously worked together on the upcoming movie Aadhaar and International award-winning film Tryst With Destiny.

“Manish has produced such good films before and I am very happy and excited about working in his directorial debut Siya. This is my third movie with him and first as a director-actor, ”Singh said in a statement.

The 36-year-old actor said his role is quite “challenging and different” from the character he played in the past.

“As an actor I am always on the lookout for new and challenging roles and Siya is one of them, it is different,” he added.

The Mukkabaaz actor said that he has begun preparation for the part and will soon leave for Uttar Pradesh to shoot the first schedule of the film.

