Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

Mars Wrigley and Sankalp Beautiful World join hands with Sourav Ganguly Foundation to salute the Covid Warriors

Mars Wrigley recently joined hands with Sourav Ganguly Foundation, Sankalp Beautiful World and A Satadru Dutta Initiative to express gratitude to doctors, health care providers and caregivers during the pandemic.

Health care workers have been on the frontline of the current crisis to ensure safety and wellbeing of others. In an effort to appreciate and acknowledge their relentless spirit and hard work, Sourav Ganguly, President of BCCI, handed over a token of gratitude including Mars Wrigley products such as SNICKERS®, GALAXY®, BOUNTY®, TWIX® and M&M’S® to Dr Saptarshi Basu, Dr Sanjoy Holme Choudhury and Dr Shovon Das from the West Bengal Doctors Forum. Other heroes who were lauded included Briti Kar and Rudranil Raha, who fed 100 people daily throughout the lockdown, Rupa Das, a social worker, Rabi Mukherjee who has been actively involved in sanitization during the lockdown and Sree Basu. Chocolates were also distributed to the entire COVID department of Medica Super Specialty Hospital.

At Mars Wrigley, the purpose is to create beautiful moments to make the world smile. This small gesture to the everyday heroes was a collective way to say, ‘Thank You’.

