Master Chef Pradeep Rozario introduces a fabulousfusion food fare at his signature restaurant KK’s Fusion Lounge and Bar

Master Chef Pradeep Rozario recently introduced a collection of his signature dishes at his restaurant KK’s Fusion Lounge and Bar ( beside Swabhumi on EM Bypass) in the presence of Music Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya, who himself is a self confessed foodie and a fan of Rozario’s cooking.

A wide array of dishes ranging from Pork chop in Red Wine Sauce to a Roast Chicken Perfumed in Rosemary Sauce the food feast comes with a fusion twist.

KK’s Fusion led by the master chef Rozario is creating a lot of interest in food once again in these days of pandemic through his penchant for experimentation and fusion

As Chef Rozario says, “Choosing the proper ingredients, correct mix of spices and adequate marination is the key to cooking and most importantly a sense of proportion is key to a perfect dish and I ensure that all of them are in correct proportions.” His point is well illustrated by the succulent kebabs on offer.

Some of Rozario’s signature dishes, which are the main attraction at KK’s are the Pork Chops in Red Wine Sauce – The crisp pork chops braised in red wine sauce are a delight to pork lovers. The rich aroma of the tender pork chops with red wine sauce is surely an attraction just as the

Honey Glazed Stuffed Roast Turkey sprinkled with herbs and served with vegetables and bread, the meat is soft, juicy and delicious.

Rotole Di Pollo Al Romeo is basically Egg, cheese and mushroom stuffed chicken breast, grilled and cooked in white mushroom sauce served with pasta of choice. Rich mushroom sauce on the sliced meat makes this an absolute foodies delight

Pomfret All’arancia is Pomfret fish dipped in orange sauce – this blends fish and orange – a fusion of traditional Bengal and the continental element of orange sauce and sweet raisins.

Roast Chicken Perfumed in Rosemary Sauce is a crisp roasted chicken with lemon and a house-made rosemary sauce.

The Restaurant has also has a wonderful collection of wines and spirits that perfectly blend with what is on offer for the perfect winter rendezvous for food connoisseurs

K.K’s Fusion Lounge and Bar, 89C, Narkeldanga Main Road, Kolkata

Timing : 12:30pm – 11:30pm

Appx Cost : 1800/- (for two persons)

Reservation : 033 2320 3444