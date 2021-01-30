Matua doesn’t want to be upset, Amit Shah is coming to Thakurnagar next week kolkata

He informed that he will go to Thakurnagar very soon. Besides, he can be virtual even if he is not physically present at the grand contribution fair at Dumurjola Stadium in Howrah.

#Kolkata: Amit Shah’s Bangasafar has been delayed at the last minute due to the Delhi blasts. However, Shah is careful not to break Matua’s mind in the voting market. He informed that he will go to Thakurnagar very soon. Besides, he can be virtual even if he is not physically present at the grand contribution fair at Dumurjola Stadium in Howrah.

As soon as the issue of cancellation of Amit Shah’s meeting came to light, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Rayra went to Thakurnagar. Shantanu Tagore, one of the mouthpieces of the Matua Federation, was upset with the delay in the citizenship law in the past, and this time the BJP took action keeping that in mind. According to sources, Mukul-Kailas conveyed Amit Shah’s message to Shantanu and said that the Home Minister is coming next week. According to sources, the Home Minister himself spoke on the phone. It was even suggested not to break the stage. Amit Shah also said that the whole matter would be informed 24 to 48 hours before his arrival.

Amit Shah was supposed to enter the city on the 29th night. He had a packed program. The whole state looked at what Shah said from the Matua meeting. Besides, he was supposed to be present on the stage of Rajiv Banerjee’s participation in the Dumurjola Joining Fair. But it all came to naught when an ID blast took place in front of the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

However, Rajiv Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmia, Rathin Chakraborty and Prabir Ghoshal flew to the capital on a special flight if Shah could not come. Today they will take the gerua baton from Amit Shah’s hand. Dumurjola’s Mahayogadan Mela on the 31st is also not suspended. There will be some joining in the presence of Rajiv-Rathin. Virtually Shah can be in this meeting.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 30, 2021, 6:50 PM IST

