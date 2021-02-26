Medical student found dead in hostel room

A 26-year-old student of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her hostel room on February 25.

According to police, the deceased, Puja Thakkar, a resident of Narottamnagar Apartment in Shahibaug, was a third year student of physiology in BJ Medical College in Asarwa.

While Puja lived with her mother and younger brother at her residence in Shahibaug, a hostel room number 301 in B block of BJ Medical College Hostel was also allotted to her.

According to police, Puja’s body was discovered around 1:40 pm on February 25 when her hostel room was broken into by security guards and her friends. Puja’s mother had made a distress call to her friends after multiple phone calls made to her since 10 am on Thursday went unanswered.

According to police, prima facie, they have found that the student had allegedly had an overdose of medication which she was prescribed to. Police have not found anything suspicious in the hostel room of the victim yet.

The victim was found unconscious with white discharge coming out of her mouth on Thursday afternoon after which she was rushed to the OPD department of BJ Medical College where she was declared dead during treatment. She had been prescribed medicines for her mental health issues and it appears prima facie a case of overdose of medication. The medical sample has been sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for further tests. As of now, an accidental death has been registered in the case and further investigation is going on, ”said AA Vaghela, police sub inspector and investigating officer at Shahibaug Police Station.