Medtronic launches world’s first pacemaker that can communicate directly with patients’ smartphones and tablets

India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), today announced the launch of the Azure™
pacemaker with BlueSync™ technology – India’s first and only pacemaker that can
communicate directly with patients’ smartphones and tablets. The latest addition to
Medtronic’s Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure portfolio in India, Azure is designed to
accurately detect and reduce the likelihood of atrial fibrillation (An irregular, often rapid
heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow.). It offers improved longevity (up to
13.7 years), so patients potentially need fewer device replacements and allows patients
to have MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans in either 1.5 or 3 Tesla (T) machines.
Azure features Medtronic-exclusive BlueSync technology, which enables automatic,
secure wireless communication via Bluetooth Low Energy and remote monitoring via
the Medtronic CareLink™ Network, providing more timely alerts of clinically relevant
patient events that can be reviewed by a clinician at any time. Security controls
implemented and validated on BlueSync enabled devices include access restrictions to
protect integrity of device functionality and end-to end encryption to protect patient data.
Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an irregular, rapid heart rate that may cause symptoms like heart
palpitations, fatigue, and shortness of breath. AF occurs when the upper chambers of
the heart (atria) beat out of rhythm. As a result, blood is not pumped efficiently to the
rest of the body, causing an unusually fast heart rate, quivering, or thumping sensations
in the heart.
“The launch of Azure, our most advanced pacemaker, is testament to our commitment
toward re-imagining innovation and delivering improved outcomes while reducing the
burden on healthcare systems. The pacemaker communicates directly and securely
with the MyCareLink Heart™ mobile app – an important advancement in the ongoing
quest to constantly monitor patient condition remotely. Remote monitoring of heart
conditions allows patients to receive expert medical advice from their physician while at
home or traveling instead of making multiple trips to the hospital. It is a boon for heart
patients and caregivers, especially in situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic,
providing peace of mind and freedom,” said Madan Krishnan, Vice President, India
Medtronic Pvt Ltd and Minimally Invasive Therapies Group APAC.