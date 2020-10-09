Medtronic launches world’s first pacemaker that can communicate directly with patients’ smartphones and tablets

India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned

subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), today announced the launch of the Azure™

pacemaker with BlueSync™ technology – India’s first and only pacemaker that can

communicate directly with patients’ smartphones and tablets. The latest addition to

Medtronic’s Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure portfolio in India, Azure is designed to

accurately detect and reduce the likelihood of atrial fibrillation (An irregular, often rapid

heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow.). It offers improved longevity (up to

13.7 years), so patients potentially need fewer device replacements and allows patients

to have MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans in either 1.5 or 3 Tesla (T) machines.

Azure features Medtronic-exclusive BlueSync technology, which enables automatic,

secure wireless communication via Bluetooth Low Energy and remote monitoring via

the Medtronic CareLink™ Network, providing more timely alerts of clinically relevant

patient events that can be reviewed by a clinician at any time. Security controls

implemented and validated on BlueSync enabled devices include access restrictions to

protect integrity of device functionality and end-to end encryption to protect patient data.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an irregular, rapid heart rate that may cause symptoms like heart

palpitations, fatigue, and shortness of breath. AF occurs when the upper chambers of

the heart (atria) beat out of rhythm. As a result, blood is not pumped efficiently to the

rest of the body, causing an unusually fast heart rate, quivering, or thumping sensations

in the heart.

“The launch of Azure, our most advanced pacemaker, is testament to our commitment

toward re-imagining innovation and delivering improved outcomes while reducing the

burden on healthcare systems. The pacemaker communicates directly and securely

with the MyCareLink Heart™ mobile app – an important advancement in the ongoing

quest to constantly monitor patient condition remotely. Remote monitoring of heart

conditions allows patients to receive expert medical advice from their physician while at

home or traveling instead of making multiple trips to the hospital. It is a boon for heart

patients and caregivers, especially in situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic,

providing peace of mind and freedom,” said Madan Krishnan, Vice President, India

Medtronic Pvt Ltd and Minimally Invasive Therapies Group APAC.