Medwin Healthcare takes a giant step to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country

Necessity is the mother of all inventions. The COVID-19 pandemic has unlocked India’s vast potential in the field of life sciences and biotechnology. The pandemic has acted like a catalyst in nurturing an ecosystem of innovation within the country and expanding research and development. One of the ground-breaking products that has been an outcome of this is Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (SHYCOCAN), a scientific invention, truly one-of-a-kind device with the ability to contain the spread of coronavirus. Shycocan was introduced to the public today by Medwin Healthcare, a Kolkata based company that undertakes various projects related to healthcare and social engineering, through a virtual session. Medwin Healthcare is the International Humanitarian Agreement holder to manufacture and market Shycocan for India as well as for entire South Asia. Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, the Inventor of Shycocan, eminent Indian scientist and Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer, Organization de Scalene and Scalene Cybernetics Ltd., Bengaluru along with Mr Debashis Bose, CEO, Medwin Healthcare & Mr Dhrubajyoti Bose, CFO, Medwin Healthcare were present during the virtual launch.

Speaking on the workings of the device, Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, Indian scientist and Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer, Organization de Scalene and Scalene Cybernetics Ltd., Bengaluru and the inventor of SHYCOCAN, iterated, “SHYCOCAN is proven to be 99.9% effective in neutralising the Spike-Protein or S-protein that are present in coronavirus. The device is designed to release a very high concentration of environmentally safe electrons using proprietary Photon-Mediated Electron Emitters (PMEEs) made with a superalloy developed by us, to emit and excite photons with the required kinetic energy. As the high energy photons bombard bulk surfaces and suspended particles in confined environments, the electron cloud actively ‘disarms’ air and surface transmission of the Corona family of viruses. Even if an infected individual were to walk into the room, these electrons would neutralise the potency of the virus present in aerosols while sneezing or coughing. We have received approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union Confirmite Europenne.”

SHYCOCAN has fulfilled the conditions laid down by European Union- CE and the device is market enabled as per the U.S. FDA’s enforcement discretion guidance during the COVID- 19 Public Health Emergency. SHYCOCAN can be used to prevent infection and is not medicine or an alternative to a vaccine that can cure infected people. It has been designed by a team led by Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, who had earlier designed Cytotron, a machine to treat cancer more effectively. The device is effective in closed spaces of up to 1,000 sq ft or in places up to 10,000 cubic metres, such as waiting rooms, offices, malls and other public areas. The basic principle behind the technology is to disable the homing mechanism on the virus and prevent infectivity. SHYCOCAN does not harm any living organism, be it a fungi or a human. It can be used in all environments and does not have any detrimental effects. SHYCOCAN does not alter or interrupt any other services and functions, be it telephone calls or internet connections. The idea of SHYCOCAN was born in December 2018, much before the pandemic hit, as a way to reduce any form of infection.

During the virtual session, Mr Debashis Bose, CEO, Medwin Healthcare, said, “Medwin Healthcare has always endeavoured to help the society during these trying times. Throughout the pandemic, we have supplied various tools to authorities that can prevent the spread of the virus. We are extremely glad to be the International Humanitarian partners of SHYCOCAN. We are producing and distributing the devices across India. We are planning to sell around 1,30,000 SHYCOCAN device in the next six months. We intend to produce and distribute the device as widely as possible so that we can help humanity in the fight against this vicious virus. By the end of FY 21 we are looking for a revenue of 250 crore.”

Mr Dhrubajyoti Bose, CFO, Medwin Healthcare further added, “SHYCOCAN will enable us to create a safer environment in homes, offices, healthcare facilities, schools, eateries, etc. The device has been priced, keeping in mind, that the maximum strata of our society can afford it. This Made in India, By Indians, device is bound to bring some respite. This will eventually result in lower coronavirus positive cases and help in flattening of the curve. It is a positive step towards the vision laid out by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi about Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

SHYCOCAN has been priced at INR 19,999 inclusive of GST and can be bought from the official website of Medwin Healthcare. ( For any queries, please visit www.medwin.co.in or dial 6292000000 ). SHYCOCAN works on a plug & play mode. Medwin Healthcare has two manufacturing units in Kolkata and one in Bangalore, Pune and Gurugram and will eventually start the distribution across the country and has plans to go abroad.

About Medwin Healthcare: Medwin Healthcare is now registered with MSME. It is a socially inclined organisation to address challenges in development prospects in different spheres. The company believes in inclusion, inclination and introspection. The company undertakes projects mostly related to healthcare and social engineering. The company emphasises in R&D to get the highest degree of perfection in deliverables. The company is headed by two women entrepreneurs with adequate education, experience, acumen and financial standing. The company is initially a Partnership Firm which would subsequently be converted into a Private Limited Company. The entrepreneurs are in the process of applying for registration of several projects with MSME, Govt of India. In this critical time, the company has stood by different organisations by supplying preventive articles for Corona virus infection. Kolkata Municipal Corporation being one of them.